CM Stalin will not participate in Thevar Jayanthi celebrations in Ramanathapuram district

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will not participate in the 115th birthday celebrations of Pasumpom Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district, as he is suffering from back pain, and doctors have advised him to avoid long journeys.

A State government press release said the Chief Minister has asked Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Cooperatives Minister I. Periyasami and other senior ministers to participate in the event on his behalf.

The CM was originally scheduled to attend the celebrations, which will taken place on Sunday, October 30, on Thevar Jayanthi.


