CM Stalin visits Keeladi, pays homage to late former MLA Nanmaran

MADURAI

29 October 2021 17:13 IST

The CM visited excavated sites and was also shown the artefacts found in Keeladi

Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in Madurai by a scheduled airline from Chennai on Friday.

The CM was accorded a rousing reception at the Madurai airport by TN Ministers I. Periasami, P. Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, MLAs G. Thalapathi, Venkatesan and Pudur Boominathan. Madurai District Collector Aneesh Shekhar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan were also present.

Advertising

Advertising

The CM visited Keeladi in the neighbouring Sivaganga district, where he went around the excavated sites. Senior IAS official B. Chandramohan and officials from the Archaeological Survey of India presented a power-point presentation about the excavations done so far, and the artefacts kept on display. Apart from the CM, Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, Thangam Thennarasu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Raja Kannappan and P. Moorthy, Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy and the CM’s Secretary B. Udaychandran, among others, were present.

A model of a museum, which would come up at a cost of ₹12.21 crore on a sprawling two-acre campus, was also shown to the Chief Minister.

Pays homage

Later, Mr. Stalin drove to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) office in Madurai City to pay homage to the departed Communist functionary N Nanmaran, whose body has been kept for public viewing.

The two time CPI (M) former MLA N Nanmaran, who was ailing for sometime, was admitted in the Government Rajaji Hospital Madurai. He passed away on Thursday.

Cutting across party lines, many leaders paid their homage to the departed soul. CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and other leaders were present.