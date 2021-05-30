CM Stalin visits Government Erode Medical College Hospital

In all, 300 oxygen-supported beds have been added to the existing 550 beds to treat COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai where 300 oxygen-supported beds have been added to the existing 550 beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

He inspected the facility that was created on a war-footing after the district saw a spike in positive cases this month.

Ma. Subramaniam, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, and Collector C. Kathiravan explained to the Chief Minister the steps being taken to increase the bed strength from the present 850 to 1,350 oxygen-supported beds in the hospital as patients from other districts also get treatment at the facility.

Mr. Stalin distributed appointment orders to medical officers who were appointed on contract for six months for managing patients at government medical college hospitals. He also met the members of Olirum Erodu Foundation and appreciated their efforts in working for environmental protection and restoration of water bodies in the district.