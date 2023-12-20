CM Stalin urges PM Modi to declare T.N. floods a national calamity, provide relief funds soon

December 20, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, urging Mr. Modi to declare Cyclone Michaung and the torrential downpour in the southern districts as national calamities.

Mr. Stalin briefed the Prime Minister on the cyclone that caused widespread devastation in Chennai and its surrounding districts and the measures undertaken by the State government on a war footing. Stating that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Central team had visited Chennai earlier this month, he urged Mr. Modi to release interim relief funds of ₹7,033 crore and a permanent relief fund of ₹12,659 crore soon, a press release said.

The relief amount sought by the State government would be used to carry out various work, including repairing roads, bridges, school buildings, government hospitals, electric transformers, overhead tanks and other public infrastructure.

Mr. Stalin further elaborated on the incessant downpour in the southern districts during December 17 and December 18, which brought the lives of several lakhs of people to a standstill.

He also sought ₹2,000 crore from the PM’s National Relief Fund, to be released immediately, for temporary repair works and helping people who had lost their livelihoods in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

MP T.R. Baalu was present during the meeting, the release added.