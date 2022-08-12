CM Stalin urges Minister for External Affairs to secure release of arrested fishermen

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

In the wake of the arrest of nine Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government for their release.

Nine Indian fishermen went to the sea on their mechanised fishing boat on August 6 from Nagapattinam fishing harbor. After their arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy, they were taken to Triconmalee Naval Base, Sri Lanka.

"I request you to kindly prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest," Mr. Stalin said in his letter to Mr. Jaishankar. A copy of the letter was released to the media.