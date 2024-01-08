GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Stalin to visit Spain later this month

January 08, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking at GIM 2024.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking at GIM 2024. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting Spain on January 28 to boost investments in the State, said Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Global Investors Meet, he said the Chief Minister was sending delegates from the Industries ministry to various countries and Mr. Stalin himself visited the UAE, Singapore and Japan. He said the results of these visits were evident from the huge contingents of several countries represented at the GIM.

He said while the delegates from his ministry will be visiting Davos soon after the GIM, the CM will be visiting Spain on Jan 28. He said visits to Australia and the US have also been planned for later this year.

