May 09, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Japan and Singapore later this month to invite industries there to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at an event in Chennai on Tuesday, during which the Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Electric to set up an AC and compressor manufacturing unit, Mr. Stalin said he would invite industrialists in Japan to invest in the State.