CM Stalin to leave for U.S. on August 27 to attract investments into T.N. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will leave for the United States on August 27 to attract more foreign investments into Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the DMK district secretaries’ meeting in Chennai on Friday, Mr. Stalin said, “I will leave for the United States on August 27 to attract investments into Tamil Nadu. I will continue to manage party affairs and monitor the activities of party workers from there.”

Mr. Stalin is likely to visit various cities in the U.S., hold meetings with industry representatives, investors and entrepreneurs, and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this year, Mr. Stalin made a similar visit to Spain and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to the tune of ₹3,440 crore.

