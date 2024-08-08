CM Stalin to launch Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to benefit boys of government schools

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on August 9, will launch in Coimbatore the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme under which boys of the state government schools who join colleges will get ₹1,000 per month. It is on the lines of Pudmaipen Scheme for girl students.

“A total of three lakh girl students have been benefitted by the scheme launched by the Chief Minister in September 2022. The scheme also increased the entry of girls in colleges. Now the Chief Minister has decided to launch the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to increase the entry of boys into higher educational institutions,” a state government press release said.

In Tamil Nadu, a total of 7,72,000 students complete school education in government schools and government-aided schools and the number of students who join colleges is higher in the country.

The state government said a total of 2,09,365 girls had been benefitted by the Pudumaipen scheme in 2022-23 and their number had increased to 2,73,596 in 2023-24. The government spent ₹100.11 crore in 2022-23 and ₹271.66 crore in the next academic year. The scheme was extended to students of Tamil medium in government aided schools in 2024-25.