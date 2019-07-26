CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Stalin to hit campaign trail

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and DMK president M.K. Stalin are among the prominent leaders who are set to hit the campaign trail in Vellore to seek votes for candidates fielded by the respective parties for next month’s parliamentary polls in the constituency. AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam too will canvass for votes.

While the AIADMK has fielded New Justice Party founder A.C. Shanmugam (on the two leaves symbol), the DMK has given the ticket to D.M. Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan. Naam Tamizhar Katchi has nominated S. Deepalakshmi. All three were in the fray in the constituency during April too when the polls were countermanded 48 hours before polling following evidence of attempted distribution of money to voters.

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

Mr. Palaniswami will campaign on July 27, 28 and August 2, according to an AIADMK release. He is slated to address election meetings at Vaniyambadi (5 p.m.) and Ambur (6 p.m.) on Saturday; Kilvaithinankuppam (5 p.m.) and Gudiyatham (6 p.m.) on Sunday; and at Anaikattu (5 p.m.) and Vellore (6 p.m.) on August 2.

Mr. Panneerselvam is expected to undertake campaigning between July 29 and August 3.

Mr. Stalin would address the voters in Latheri on Saturday at 4 p.m. and cover other Assembly segments one by one in the next few days. Meanwhile, senior police officers met in Vellore on Thursday to discuss about security arrangements for the campaign of the VVIPs. More than 1,500 police personnel would be deployed for security arrangements during their election campaigns, sources said.