CM Stalin to hold district-level review meetings across T.N. to monitor progress of project implementation

December 08, 2022 02:10 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - TENKASI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will soon start chairing district-level meetings to review the implementation and commissioning of development works within the deadline and to understand the yet-to-be realised needs of every district to get them fulfilled at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Informing this at a function in Tenkasi on Thursday, Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu Government, after he assumed office as the Chief Minister 19 months ago, was implementing developmental works at accelerated pace to complete them ahead of the deadline.

The Chief Minister, who laid foundation stone for 23 new projects to be executed on an outlay of ₹34.14 crore, inaugurated 57 projects implemented at the cost of ₹22.20 crore. He also disbursed welfare measures to the tune of ₹182.56 crore to 1.03 lakh beneficiaries.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Stalin said new development projects were in pipeline across the State to make Tamil Nadu ‘numbero uno’ in the country.

Besides the periodic review being conducted by the District Collectors, the Ministers were also visiting the district to study the progress of development programmes and implementation of welfare schemes, he stated.

‘Meticulous planning and proper execution are this government’s first task’

“To take this exercise to the next level, I have planned to chair review meeting in each district to personally examine the progress made in every ongoing project and the preliminary works completed for implementing new development programmes for the benefit of the people. Since meticulous planning and proper execution are this government’s first task, I will soon start visiting every district for this review,” Mr. Stalin said.

CM responds to grievance of a class III student

The Chief Minister, responding to a letter he had received from Archana, a class III student of Panchayat Union Primary School in Vinaitheerthanadarpatti near Tenkasi, seeking additional classroom buildings in her school, announced that the government would sanction ₹35.50 lakh for constructing two classrooms in the school.

“Even as we are working in this fashion, the disgruntled Opposition Leader (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) is accusing us of not fulfilling our promises and implementing any development work in a bid to underline his presence in political arena. Since we are concentrating on getting Tamil Nadu ‘numero uno’ status in India, I don’t want to reply to those who were rejected by the people 19 months ago,” Mr. Stalin said.

Tenkasi gets more infrastructure projects

The Chief Minister announced that the Puliyangudi – Sankarankovil Highway would be upgraded and informed that Tenkasi district would get its sports complex in the near future. He also rolled out plans for making the sprawling Ilathur Lake into a picnic spot with tourist-friendly amenities.

Mr. Stalin, while responding to Tenkasi MLA S. Palani Nadar’s plea for resumption of the stalled Ramanadhi – Jambunadhi elevated channel digging work for benefitting over 4,000 acres in his constituency, announced that efforts were on to get permission from the Union Government for executing it inside the reserve forest area for the early resumption of the work.

However, he did not say anything regarding Government Medical College at Tenkasi, linking of Pamba – Achchcankovil – Vaippar Rivers by holding talks with neighbouring Kerala Government for benefitting over 2 lakh acres and repairing of damaged Shenbhagavalli check-dam in the Western Ghats beyond Vasudevanallur, all requests made by Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Revenue Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy and chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse, participated.

ADVERTISEMENT