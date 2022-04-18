CM should decide on Mullaperiyar supervisory committee issue: Duraimurugan

Duraimurugan. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

April 18, 2022 17:11 IST

‘It will take another year for Dam Safety Authority to come into force’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should decide on whether the State should accept the supervisory committee on the Mullaperiyar dam till the National Dam Safety Authority becomes functional, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said in the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion on the Mullaperiyar dam issue, Mr. Duraimurugan said it would take another year for the Dam Safety Authority to come into force, and the committee would monitor the dam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our Chief Secretary and their [Kerala] Chief Secretary will be a part of the supervisory committee. The question is whether we are accepting the proposal to give the powers of the Dam Safety Authority to the supervisory committee. Our lawyers are saying there is no other way. I request the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with the Opposition leader and take a decision,” he said.

The Calling Attention Motion was moved by Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panneerselvam and other party leaders. Recalling the history of the dam and the issues surrounding it, Mr. Panneerselvam called upon the Chief Minister to use his friendship with the Kerala Chief Minister to raise the height of the dam to 152 feet.

PMK MLA G.K. Mani, Congress Floor Leader K. Selvaperunthagai, Ramachandran of the CPI, T. Velmurugan of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi and Nagai Mali of the CPI(M) also raised the issue.