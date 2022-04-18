CM Stalin should decide on Mullaperiyar supervisory committee issue: Duraimurugan

As Mullaperiyar dam issue rises again, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan suggets CM to look over it

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should decide on whether the State should accept the supervisory committee on Mullaperiyar dam till the National Dam Safety Authority becomes functional, State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said in the Legislative Assembly on April 18.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the Mullaperiyar dam issue, Mr. Duraimurugan said it would take another year for the authority to come into force and the committee would monitor the dam.

“Our Chief Secretary and their [Kerala] Chief Secretary will be part of the supervisory committee. The question is whether we are accepting the proposal to give the powers of the Dam Safety Authority to the supervisory committee. Our lawyers are saying there is no other way. I request the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with the Opposition leader and take a decision,” he said.

The Calling Attention Motion was moved by deputy leader of the Opposition O. Panneerselvam and other party leaders. Mr. Panneerselvam, recalling the history of the dam and the issue surrounding it called upon the Chief Minister to use his friendship with the Kerala Chief Minister to raise the height of the dam to 152 feet.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA G.K. Mani, Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai, Ramachandran of Communist Party of India (CPI), T. Velmurugan of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, and Nagai Mali of Communist Party of India (Marxist) also raised the issue.