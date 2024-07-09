CM Stalin reviews law and order situation in T.N.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in the State with top officials in the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of recent incidents of murders reported in various parts of the State including that of BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P. Amudha, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham, Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar, Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun were among those present in the meeting.

A few days after Bahujan Samaj Party’s State president K. Armstrong was slained by some men in front of his residence in Perambur on July 5. The State government on Monday replaced then Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with Mr. Arun. Mr. Arun was replaced as ADGP (Law and Order) by Mr. Devasirvatham.

A few individuals were secured in connection with the murder of BSP leader Armstrong within a few hours of the incident on Friday last.

