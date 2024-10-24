CM Stalin requests Jaishankar to release T.N. fishermen from Sri Lanka

A day after 16 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Thursday (October 24, 2024) requesting to release them and their boats.

Such incidents were on the rise and caused considerable distress to the fishermen’s families, Mr. Stalin contended in his letter. “They continue unabated and are hampering the livelihoods of coastal families.”

Mr. Stalin further reiterated his request to the Union Minister to initiate necessary diplomatic efforts to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to prevent the arrest of fishermen and to ensure the expeditious release. About 128 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and the 199 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities.

“Further, I hope the proposed deliberations of the Joint Working Group will bring us closer to a lasting solution to this festering issue,” Mr. Stalin said.

