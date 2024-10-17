GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Stalin reiterates his government’s preparedness to handle rain

Published - October 17, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

M.K. Stalin

“To our knowledge, it has drained. Even if it has not, we are focusing on that and taking steps”, says CM

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the Tamil Nadu government was prepared to handle how much ever rains were received, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday maintained that his government was continuing to undertake works towards it.

When asked about criticism over precautionary measures over the Northeast monsoon, Mr. Stalin said: “I don’t not worried about them. I should only there were any. That is not the situation. People are satisfied.”

Mr. Stalin was speaking to reporters after visiting rain-affected areas in Chennai. To a query on whether rain water has drained in all the areas in Chennai, he maintained: “To our knowledge, it has drained. Even if it has not, we are focusing on that and taking steps.”

Replying to a query on the role played by workers from the Greater Chennai Corporation, Mr. Stalin said that their role has been commendable. “I have thanked not only officers but officials in all levels and conservancy workers and those in other departments. I have congratulated them.”

When asked about reactions in the social media, Mr. Stalin said: “There have been commendations. At the same time, those who could not tolerate them are criticising to counter commendations.”

“We are not worried about them. Our mandate is to serve the people. We continue to do that,” Mr. Stalin said. When asked whether the rains received took the complete efforts of the government, the CM said: “It certainly was. There is no doubt about it. There has been no problem.”

