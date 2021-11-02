CM Stalin meets family of deceased NEET aspirant in Vellore district

VELLORE

02 November 2021 15:16 IST

The 17-year-old girl was found dead in her house three days after she took the test

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin met the parents of the NEET aspirant who was found dead in her house in September, at the Circuit House in Vellore, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister visited the Fort Town to launch welfare measures for Sri Lankan Tamils residing in rehabilitation camps in the State. During his interaction with the parents of the NEET aspirant, Mr. Stalin consoled them for the loss of their daughter.

The 17-year-old girl, T. Soundharya, who had written the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Vellore district on September 12, was found dead in her house near Katpadi in Vellore on September 15, three days after she took the examination. She lived in Thalayarampattu village in Katpadi, and was a Class 12 student at the Thottapalayam Government Girls Higher Secondary School in 2020-21. Her father, Thirunavukkarasu, and mother, Rukmini, are daily wage labourers.

Soundharya secured 510 marks out of a total 600 in her Class 12 exams and took the examination, through which admission to medical colleges is regulated, for the first time.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)