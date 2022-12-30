HamberMenu
CM Stalin, leaders condole death of PM Modi’s mother

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko expressed condolences for the passing away of Hiraben Modi

December 30, 2022 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said: “Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraben. The grief of losing one’s mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.”

Sending his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in the hour of grief, Mr. Stalin said: “May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom.”

MDMK founder Vaiko said he was shocked and saddened to hear the sad demise of the PM’s mother. “May you have the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. My heartfelt condolences,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

