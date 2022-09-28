CM Stalin launches works to improve amenities at Tiruchendur Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 16:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Tiruchendur Subramaniyaswamy temple in Thoothukudi district after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated various renovation works at a cost of ₹300 crore, through videoconferencing from Chennai on September 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the masterplan to improve amenities in Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district at a total cost of ₹300 crore.

In line with an announcement made in the State Legislative Assembly during 2021-22 that amenities in the temple would be improved at a cost of ₹150 crore, it was decided to prepare a master plan and to improve certain amenities in the temple at a cost of ₹200 crore through Vama Sundari Investments Pvt. Ltd., an official release said. Certain other amenities are to be developed at a cost of ₹100 crore from the temple fund.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches the masterplan to improve amenities in Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, during an event held at the Secretariat in Chennai on September 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the virtual event from the Secretariat.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another event, the CM also handed over the appointment orders to a few of the 1,024 candidates, who were recruited by the Teachers Recruitment Board for appointment as lecturers as polytechnic colleges run by the Higher Education Department. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and senior officials were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Madurai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app