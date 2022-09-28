CM Stalin launches works to improve amenities at Tiruchendur Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple

A view of the Tiruchendur Subramaniyaswamy temple in Thoothukudi district after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated various renovation works at a cost of ₹300 crore, through videoconferencing from Chennai on September 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the masterplan to improve amenities in Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district at a total cost of ₹300 crore.

In line with an announcement made in the State Legislative Assembly during 2021-22 that amenities in the temple would be improved at a cost of ₹150 crore, it was decided to prepare a master plan and to improve certain amenities in the temple at a cost of ₹200 crore through Vama Sundari Investments Pvt. Ltd., an official release said. Certain other amenities are to be developed at a cost of ₹100 crore from the temple fund.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches the masterplan to improve amenities in Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, during an event held at the Secretariat in Chennai on September 28, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the virtual event from the Secretariat.

In another event, the CM also handed over the appointment orders to a few of the 1,024 candidates, who were recruited by the Teachers Recruitment Board for appointment as lecturers as polytechnic colleges run by the Higher Education Department. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and senior officials were also present.