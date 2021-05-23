CM Stalin launches vaccination for differently-abled persons in T.N.

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 02:44 IST

They can register by calling the numbers 18004250111 and 9700799993

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched COVID-19 vaccination programme for the differently-abled in Chennai, and 26 persons were vaccinated at a marriage hall on T.T.K. Road.

A State government press release said arrangements had been made for the benefit of differently-abled people in the vaccination centres run by the Greater Chennai Corporation so that they need not have to wait.

Differently-abled persons could register their names through 18004250111 and 9700799993, and they would be informed about the time and place of vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

“In the case of those who cannot move out of their homes, arrangements have been made to vaccinate them at their place. They can register their names through the above numbers. Medical officials and nurses will visit their place to study the situation. They will be vaccinated at their place through the nearby centre,” the government said.

The programme was attended by Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian, HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

Covid care centre

In another development, Mr. Stalin inaugurated a COVID-19 temporary treatment centre at the Wesley Higher Secondary School in Royapettah, Chennai.

“The centre has 136 beds with oxygen facilities. The air-conditioned centre will be managed by the Government Royapettah Hospital,” said Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian. Every bed in the facility will have a fan, the Minister said.