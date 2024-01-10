T.N. CM Stalin launches distribution of Pongal gift hampers

January 10, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the distribution of the Pongal gift hamper and the cash component of ₹1,000 to rice ration cardholders in Chennai on Wednesday. He also launched the distribution of free dhotis and saris to beneficiaries.

Besides the cash component, the gift hamper includes 1 kg raw rice and sugar and one sugar cane. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Let equality and fraternity fill our hearts and homes.”

Ministers KR. Periakaruppan, R. Sakkarapani, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu, legislator Dha. Velu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

