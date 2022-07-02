CM Stalin lauds Minister as Tamil Nadu moves up in ease of doing business ranking
The State has leapfrogged from the 14th rank to the third
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lauded Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu for the concerted efforts at promoting Tamil Nadu as the major hub of investments, as the State has moved up in the national ranking in the ease of doing business.
“Tamil Nadu has been adjudged as one of the top achievers in the Ease of doing Business Ranking. We have leapfrogged from the 14th rank to the third rank, going by the point system. I congratulate Honourable Industries Minister Thiru. Thangam Thenarasu and his team on their concerted efforts at promoting Tamil Nadu as the major hub of investments,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.
