March 03, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday issued an order to create a new taluk, Thiruvonam, redrawing the Orathanadu and Pattukottai taluks in Thanjavur district. A government release said people from various villages in the Thiruvonam Panchayat Union had to travel 34 km to the taluk office at Orathanadu. The new taluk will include 45 revenue villages and the minor taluks of Kavalapatti, Chillathur, Thirunellur, and Venkarai, the release said.

