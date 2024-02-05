CM Stalin invites Tamil diaspora in Spain to help Tamil Nadu

February 05, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Interacting with the Tamil diaspora in Spain, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called upon them to extend support to their native Tamil Nadu. He also underlined that the welfare board for non-resident Tamils constituted by the DMK government would undertake assistance to them should they need it.

“Recently, we invited Tamil diaspora from across the world and held discussions two to three times with them to address their grievances,” Mr. Stalin said. He also referred to the Global Investors Meet conducted by the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai last month.

“This [GIM] is not only a matter of pride to Tamil Nadu or India but to all of you,” Mr. Stalin said. This was his first visit to Spain, Mr. Stalin said. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials were also present on the occasion.