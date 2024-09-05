ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin invites Rahul for bicycle ride and lunch in city

Published - September 05, 2024 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin riding a bicycle in the U.S. on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join him for a bicycle ride in Chennai. “Dear brother Rahul Gandhi, whenever you are free, let us ride and explore the heart of Chennai together,” he posted on social media. Earlier, Mr. Gandhi had expressed his wish to ride a bicycle with Mr. Stalin, after watching a video of the latter riding one in the U.S. “A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After cycling, let us enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home,” Mr. Stalin said. During the electioneering for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Gandhi said he had purchased sweets for his “brother Stalin” in Coimbatore.

