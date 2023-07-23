ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin invites Manipur sportspersons to get trained in Tamil Nadu for Khelo India Games

July 23, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Ahead of the national Khelo India Games to be hosted by Tamil Nadu next year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to Tamil Nadu to avail the infrastructure of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for the purpose of training.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he has instructed Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to arrange for training for sportspersons from Manipur, since the situation prevailing there was “not favourable” for them to train in their native State.

“Sportspersons from Manipur could contact sportstn2023@gmail.com or +91 8925903047 with their names, addresses, identity proofs and sports equipment that are required for their training so as to get themselves trained by utilising the infrastructure available with that Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu”, Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu was worried about the situation prevailing in Manipur, which was known for producing sportspersons and further pointed out that the Northeastern State was known for world-class sports personalities, especiallywomen.

