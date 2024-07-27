GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Stalin interacts with people as part of Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme

Published - July 27, 2024 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Saturday, interacted with the people as part of Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme and inquired about the status of their applications with various government departments. He also spoke to district collectors, ministers and MLAs.

Chandran, a native of Tirupur, told the Chief Minister that he was able to change the name of his electricity connection immediately after he submitted the application. Parimala from Kangeyam, who had received a sewing machine from the government, thanked Mr Stalin.

Rajalaksmi of Nagapattinam said she applied for medical insurance on Saturday and was able to receive the card immediately. Muniyandi, a physically challenged, from Madurai received a wheelchair. 

Mr Stalin advised collectors, ministers and MLAs to take immediate action on the request of the needy. He also asked about steps taken to create awareness about the Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme.

