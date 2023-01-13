ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin inaugurates Chennai Sangamam, says arts are the binding factor for Tamil people

January 13, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated January 14, 2023 12:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister says honorarium paid to artists performing at the folk arts festival to be increased from ₹2,000 a day to ₹5,000 a day

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurating Chennai Sangamam Namma Ooru Thiruvizha on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Arts is our recreation and the uniting factor binding the Tamils, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday.

Inaugurating “Chennai Sangamam - Namma Oor Thiruvizha”, Mr. Stalin said the honorarium being paid to artists in Chennai Sangam would be increased from ₹2,000 a day to ₹5,000 a day.

He recalled how the Dravidian movement used arts as a medium to take its messages to the masses. The movement helped develop arts and grew because of arts, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister went on to list the initiatives taken by the DMK government for the promotion of arts and culture. Funds totalling ₹9.84 crore had been allocated towards organising Namma Ooru Thiruvizha in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Chennai Sangamam is being organised at 18 places in the city between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. between January 14 and 17.

Minister for Industries and Tamil Official Language Thangam Thennarasu, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Backward Classes Welfare Minister R.S. Rajakannappan, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj were present.

Mayor R. Priya, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Rajya Sabha member R. Girirajan, MLAs N. Ezhilan and A. Tamilarasi and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were present.

