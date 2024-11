CM Stalin inaugurates 27 new projects at temples across T.N.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) unveiled the foundation stone for 29 new projects to be implemented by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department in various locations at a total cost of ₹190.40 crore.

The new projects are to be implemented in Arulmigu Kallazhagar temple at Alagarkoil, Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai district, Arulmigu Pillayar Mariamman temple at Vanapuram, Arulmigu Mariamman temple at Samayapuram, and Arulmigu Avvaiyar Viswanathawswamy temple at Thulasiyapattinam.

Moreover, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy temple at Marudamalai, Arulmigu Chenniandavar temple at Karumathampatti, Arulmigu Kondathukaliamman temple at Perumanallur, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy temple at Tiruttani, Arulmigu Sadayappaswamy temple at Kodumudi, Arulmigu Thambikalai Ayyan Swamy temple at Thangamedu, and Arulmigu Bannari Mariamman temple at Bannari would also have new projects.

New projects are also to be implemented in Arulmigu Vageeswarar temple at Keeranur, Arulmigu Varadarajaperumal temple at Arasarkoil, Arulmigu Theerthapaleeswarar temple at Triplicane, Arulmigu Arapaleeswarar temple at Valappur Nadu, and Arulmigu Palaniandavar temple at Koovaimalai.

During an event at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated 27 projects that have been completed at a total cost of ₹42.75 crore. The projects have been implemented at Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy temple at Marudamalai, Arulmigu Vanabadrakaliamman temple in Mettupalayam, Arulmigu Navaneetheswaraswamy temple at Sikkal, and Arulmigu Mariamman temple at Samayapuram.

Projects have also been completed at Arulmigu Sivaloganathar temple at Thiruppoongur, Arulmigu Renugambal temple in Tiruvannamalai district, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy temple at Kundrathur, Arulmigu Devanathaswamy temple at Tiruvanthipuram, and Arulmigu Adaikalam Katha Ayyanar Badrakaliamman temple at Thirubuvanam.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated projects completed at Arulmigu Kalyana Venkataramanaswamy temple at Thanthondrimalai, Arulmigu Angalamman temple at Melmalayanur, Arulmigu Devi Karumariamman temple at Thiruverkadu, Arulmigu Pillayar Mariamman temple at Thanippadi, Arulmigu Kalikambal Kamateeswarar temple in Hosur, and Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy temple at Sennimalai.

Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present at the event.

