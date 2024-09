Chief Minister M.K Stalin left for Delhi on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had earlier said the purpose of the visit was to get funds due to Tamil Nadu to implement various welfare schemes. Mr. Stalin, accompanied by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and other officials were welcomed by party MPs TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and others in the national capital.

