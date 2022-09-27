CM Stalin hands over house allotment order to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (second from right) presents the TNHB house allotment order to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan (third from right) at Chennai on September 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over an TNHB house allotment order to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Based on his request, Mr. Ananthan has been alloted a High Income Group flat in the housing tenements of Tamil Nadu Housing Board's (TNHB) Anna Nagar Zone, an official release said. Mr. Ananthan is also the father of former BJP State president and Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present. Mr. Ananthan has also been an MP, an MLA for four terms and has also been the chairperson of Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board.