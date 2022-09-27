Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin hands over house allotment order to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (second from right) presents the TNHB house allotment order to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan (third from right) at Chennai on September 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (second from right) presents the TNHB house allotment order to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan (third from right) at Chennai on September 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over an TNHB house allotment order to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Based on his request, Mr. Ananthan has been alloted a High Income Group flat in the housing tenements of Tamil Nadu Housing Board's (TNHB) Anna Nagar Zone, an official release said. Mr. Ananthan is also the father of former BJP State president and Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present. Mr. Ananthan has also been an MP, an MLA for four terms and has also been the chairperson of Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
state politics
Indian National Congress
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2022 4:09:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-stalin-hands-over-house-allotment-order-to-veteran-congress-leader-kumari-ananthan/article65941311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY