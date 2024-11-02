CM Stalin hails sacrifices of activists who fought for inclusion of border areas into Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday remembered the sacrifices made by various leaders to ensure that many border areas and places are included within Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin’s post on social media platform, X, is a nod to November 1, 1956, when the present geographical boundaries of Tamil Nadu were defined.

He said: “I extend my respects and tributes to those who fought to include places where Tamils live and where Tamil is spoken within the borders of Tamil Nadu.”