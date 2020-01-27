CM, Stalin greet Padma awardees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and DMK President MK Stalin greeted the Padma awardees from the State on Sunday.

Social worker Krishnammal Jagannathan, industrialist Venu Srinivasan were chosen for the Padma Bhushan awards, while Carnatic vocalists C. Lalitha and C. Saroja, artist Manohar Devadoss, social worker S. Ramakrishnan, nagaswaram vidwans Kalee Shabi Mahaboob and Sheik Mahaboob Subani and IIT-Madras professor Pradeep Thalappil are the recipients of the Padma Shri awards.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the announcement gives immense happiness and said the awardees have made the state and India proud.

He also wished them many more awards and make the state proud.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Stalin greeted the awards. Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan and T.T.V. Dinakaran also greeted the awardees.