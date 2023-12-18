ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin, Governor Ravi take same flight from Chennai to Coimbatore 

December 18, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In Coimbatore, Mr. Stalin proceeded to the SNR Auditorium for the launch of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, while Mr. Ravi left for Namakkal by road to attend an event there

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin landed at Coimbatore airport at 9.20 a.m. on a flight from Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi arrived in Coimbatore on the same flight on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Mr. Stalin and Mr. Ravi flew from Chennai and landed at the Coimbatore International Airport at 9.20 a.m.

Mr. Stalin proceeded to the SNR Auditorium near Nava India for the launch of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, while Mr. Ravi left for Namakkal by road to attend an event there.

After launching the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme and laying the foundation stone for the Semmozhi Poonga in the city, Mr. Stalin left for Delhi on a flight at 3.40 p.m. He will attend a meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc alliance in the capital city on Tuesday.

