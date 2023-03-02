ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin gets camel, goat as birthday gifts

March 02, 2023 03:15 am | Updated March 01, 2023 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

Stalin visited the memorial of Annadurai, Karunanidhi and Periyar

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays tribute to his father and former State Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 70th birthday, at Gopalapuram, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The 70th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was marked by planting of a sapling by him at the DMK headquarters and the distribution of saplings to those who personally greeted him.

The Chief Minister visited the memorial of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, and celebrated his birthday with the students of the Little Flower Convent, Higher Secondary School for the Blind.

Party cadre presented him gifts, which included a camel and a goat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US