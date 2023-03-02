HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Stalin gets camel, goat as birthday gifts

Stalin visited the memorial of Annadurai, Karunanidhi and Periyar

March 02, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays tribute to his father and former State Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 70th birthday, at Gopalapuram, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin pays tribute to his father and former State Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 70th birthday, at Gopalapuram, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The 70th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was marked by planting of a sapling by him at the DMK headquarters and the distribution of saplings to those who personally greeted him.

The Chief Minister visited the memorial of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, and celebrated his birthday with the students of the Little Flower Convent, Higher Secondary School for the Blind.

Party cadre presented him gifts, which included a camel and a goat.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.