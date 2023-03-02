CM Stalin gets camel, goat as birthday gifts

March 02, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - Chennai

The 70th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was marked by planting of a sapling by him at the DMK headquarters and the distribution of saplings to those who personally greeted him.

The Chief Minister visited the memorial of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, and celebrated his birthday with the students of the Little Flower Convent, Higher Secondary School for the Blind.

Party cadre presented him gifts, which included a camel and a goat.