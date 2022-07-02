CM Stalin flags promotion vehicles for Chess Olympiad

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday flagged off 15 vehicles for promoting the 44 th International Chess Olympiad to be held in Mamallapuram between July 28 and August 10.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru; Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar; Minister for Environment, Sports Development and Youth Welfare Siva V. Meyyanathan; MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin; Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu; and senior officials were present at the event.