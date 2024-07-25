GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Stalin flags off new vehicles for Greater Chennai Police

Published - July 25, 2024 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CM Stalin flagging off the new two-wheelers at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

CM Stalin flagging off the new two-wheelers at the Secretariat on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off new patrol vehicles to be deployed across Chennai city.

A total of 85 two-wheelers have been procured at a total cost of ₹74 lakh.

These vehicles would help the police in patrolling, maintaining law and order, and creating awareness among the public.

In this financial year, a total of 840 vehicles are to be procured at a total cost of ₹46.75 crore for the Tamil Nadu Police. Of this, the Greater Chennai Police would get 24 vehicles, an official release said. Since May 2021, a total of 323 vehicles have been inducted into the service of the Greater Chennai Police.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal, Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun, and other senior officials were also present at the Secretariat on the occasion.

