CM Stalin expresses concern over T.N. lagging behind in prevention of deaths due to manual scavenging

May 22, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CM said officials were not paying enough attention to this and warned of strict action; he also asked that a standard operating procedure be brought out to be followed, to prevent such deaths

The Hindu Bureau

A review meeting was held on Monday held to discuss steps to prevent deaths due to manual scavenging, organised by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at the Secretariat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday expressed concern over the State lagging behind in the prevention of deaths due to manual scavenging, even as it is leading in many other social indicators and sectors such as industry and Information Technology.

“I think officials are not paying enough attention towards this,“ he said, at a review meeting, held to discuss steps to prevent deaths due to manual scavenging, organised by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at the Secretariat. “The State government has a duty and responsibility to prevent deaths due to manual scavenging, which is a black mark on humanity,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Mr. Stalin said as per the review undertaken by him, most of the deaths took place in urban areas. He warned of strict action against officials who do not take enough precautionary measures to prevent such deaths.

SOP to be brought out

Mr. Stalin also requested Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to bring out a standard operating procedure to be followed to prevent deaths from manual scavenging. He also cited an agreement signed in February between the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the Dalit Chamber of Commerce to train ‘cleanliness workers’ into becoming entrepreneurs, by imparting skill training to them to operate modern equipment, and to prevent the loss of lives due to manual scavenging.

Mr. Stalin said the Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to empower persons engaged in cleaning septic tanks with modern equipment and make them into entrepreneurs through the Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, announced in the Budget for 2023-24, for which a sum of ₹100 crore has been allocated. This plan should be implemented within four months, he said.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, Finance Secretary T. Udhayachandran were among those who participated.

