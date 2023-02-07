HamberMenu
CM Stalin distributes educational assistance to students from TNUHDB tenements

On Tuesday, 12 students received the cash assistance to support their college education; the funds are from the corporate social responsibility initiative of HDFC Bank

February 07, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
This year, 120 students from TNUHDB tenements are receiving the educational assitance

This year, 120 students from TNUHDB tenements are receiving the educational assitance | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday distributed cash assistance to support the education of 12 students residing in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements.

The distribution of assistance initiated by the Chief Minister on Tuesday, was part of ₹39.2 lakh in assistance being offered this year to 120 students from TNUHDB tenements through the corporate social responsibility initiative of HDFC Bank, a statement issued by TNUHDB said.

TNUHDB Managing Director M. Govinda Rao said students who had joined medicine, engineering, and other undergraduate and postgraduate course, but faced financial difficulties, were chosen for the assistance. A total of 141 students were offered an assistance of ₹42.3 lakh last year as part of HDFC’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

