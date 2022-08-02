CM Stalin congratulates Indian judokas for medals in Commonwealth Games

Sushila Devi after winning the silver medal in the Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, United Kingdom on August 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

August 02, 2022 16:21 IST

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin extended greetings to Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar who bagged medals in Judo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday, congratulated the Indian judokas who won medals in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Congratulations to Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar for their silver medal and bronze medal respectively in Judo. Extremely happy with the way our weight-lifters are performing at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Congrats to Harjinder Kaur who extended India's glorious run in Weight-lifting with her well-deserved."

