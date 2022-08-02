Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin congratulates Indian judokas for medals in Commonwealth Games

Sushila Devi after winning the silver medal in the Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, United Kingdom on August 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI August 02, 2022 16:21 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 16:21 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday, congratulated the Indian judokas who won medals in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Congratulations to Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar for their silver medal and bronze medal respectively in Judo. Extremely happy with the way our weight-lifters are performing at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Congrats to Harjinder Kaur who extended India’s glorious run in Weight-lifting with her well-deserved.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
sports event
sport
judo
Read more...