CM Stalin condoles death of film director K. Viswanath and folklore artist Nellai Thangaraj

In a statement, the T.N. Chief Minister said the demise of Viswanath was an “irreparable loss to the Indian cine world”

February 03, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of renowned film director Kasinadhuni Viswanath and folklore artist Nellai Thangaraj and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, cine fraternity and their fans.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said Viswanath, a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, directed great movies like Sangarabharanam and Salangai Oli and also several others in multiple languages. “The demise of Mr. K. Viswanath is an irreparable loss to the Indian cine world. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved family members, cine fraternity and his fans,” the statement said.

In another statement, the CM said artist Thangaraj has secured a place in the hearts of the people by playing a unique role in the movie Pariyerum Perumal.

