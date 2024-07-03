GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Stalin condoles death of Advocate-General’s mother, pays respects

Updated - July 03, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday paid his respects to Advocate-General P.S. Raman’s mother, Kalpagam Raman, who passed away in Chennai due to an illness. 

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister recalled that the State government renamed a road in Chennai as V.P. Raman Road, in honour of Kalpagam’s husband and former Additional Solicitor-General of India, V.P. Raman.

“During that event, Kalpagam Raman presented a memento to me, and I still remember the long conversation I had with her,” Mr. Stalin said. Kalpagam Raman played a role in enabling V.P. Raman and P.S. Raman to make a mark in the field of law, he said.

