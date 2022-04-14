CM Stalin chairs meeting to discuss steps on SC’s order on Vanniyar reservation

Earlier, Mr. Stalin said the State govt. would consult legal experts to uphold the quota

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday chaired a meeting of Ministers, officials and others to discuss the steps to be taken in view of the Supreme Court’s order last month that struck down the 10.5% internal reservation to Vanniyakula Kshatriya community.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, Rajya Sabha MPs P. Wilson, N.R. Elango, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down the internal reservation to the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community, granted by the Tamil Nadu government, holding that it violated the fundamental rights of equality, non-discrimination and equal opportunity of 115 other most backward communities (MBCs) and de-notified communities (DNCs) in the State.

Earlier this month, Mr. Stalin said in the Legislative Assembly that the State government would consult legal experts to uphold the reservation for Vanniyars (Most Backward Community), similar to how it secured 7.5% horizontal quota for students of State-run schools for admission in professional courses.