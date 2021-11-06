Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin chairs meeting for implementing scheme in temple

HR & CE Minister P. K. Sekarbabu was among those who participated   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss ways to implement an integrated scheme at the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi district, at a cost of ₹300 crore.

Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, B. Chandra Mohan, Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple Fit Person (Thakkaar) R. Kannan Adityan, HCL vice president Srimathi Shivashankar and HCL Corp president (Strategy) Sundar Mahalingam participated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 3:41:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-stalin-chairs-meeting-for-implementing-scheme-in-temple/article37352058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY