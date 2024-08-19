CM Stalin cannot appoint retired DGP as chairman of TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board as a ‘favour’: Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board should be headed by a DGP-level officer, and not by a retired Director General of Police.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said though Mr Kumar did not face any corruption charge during his service, he had faced pressure from the previous AIADMK government.

“It is now said that this appointment was given to him as a gesture of gratitude. However, government positions are not personal assets of the Chief Minister’s family to be awarded as favours. This sets a dangerous precedent. Realising this, the appointment of Sunil Kumar as Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board should be revoked,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the role of chairman of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board is responsible for any errors in the recruitment process for the police, fire department or prison services.

“If the Chairman is a serving officer, they can be removed from service or face legal action. However, a retired officer holds no such accountability. How can an individual without responsibility be appointed to such a critical position?. There are currently 16 DGP-level officers in Tamil Nadu who have not been given responsible roles in the State,” he said, adding there is “no shortage of capable officers within the Tamil Nadu police force to fill this role.”