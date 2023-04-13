ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin calls for implementation of all recommendations of B.P. Mandal

April 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

With his relentless efforts for the welfare of the OBCs, Mandal made his name a symbol of social justice, says CM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin paying tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on the eve of the birth anniversary of the leader, in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid his tributes to B.P.Mandal, the architect of the Mandal Commission report, on his death anniversary and called for implementation of all his recommendations for the welfare of OBCs

“With his relentless efforts for the welfare of the OBCs, who constitute the majority of population yet largely under-represented, B.P.Mandal has made his name a symbol of social justice,” Mr. Stalin said in a Twitter post.

Mr. Stalin also paid floral tributes to the father of Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar ahead of his birth anniversary on April 14 and administered Equality Day oath at the Military Parade Ground at the Secretariat.

He handed over financial assistance to the tune of ₹8.5 crore to the legal heirs of 13 government doctors who lost their lives while on duty.

Meanwhile, the newly inducted members of the Widows and Destitute Women Welfare Board called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin also condoled the demise of Queen Rama Devi of Pudukottai principality. He also extended his condolences to her family members, friends and relatives.

CONNECT WITH US