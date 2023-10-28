HamberMenu
CM Stalin asks Centre to secure release of 12 T.N. fishermen detained by Maldivian Coast Guard

T.N. CM Stalin wrote a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in this regard, asking him to take up the matter with Maldivian authorities, through appropriate diplomatic channels

October 28, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, wrote a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in the release of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who have been detained by the Coast Guard of the Maldives.

Mr. Stalin pointed out that the fishermen had ventured into the sea on October 1, 2023 from the Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre in Thoothukudi in a mechanised fishing boat, bearing the registration number IND–TN–12–MM-6376. He said it was reported that the fishermen were apprehended by the Coast Guard on October 23, 2023 near Thinadhoo Island.

He requested the External Affairs Minister to take up the matter with the Maldivian authorities, through the appropriate diplomatic channels to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their fishing boat at the earliest.

